Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit in biggest political turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president’s residence and office. The prime minister’s spokesman says he told party leaders he will resign when all parties have agreed on forming a new government.

His decision came after the biggest protest yet swept Sri Lanka on Saturday as tens of thousands of people broke through barricades and entered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office. They blame him for the nation’s worst economic crisis.

