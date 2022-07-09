Advertisement

Weak protection for vanishing whale violates law, judge says

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge says the federal government hasn’t done enough to protect a rare species of whale from lethal entanglement in lobster fishing gear, and new rules are needed to protect the species from extinction. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled on Friday that the government has violated both the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act by failing to protect the North Atlantic right whale.

The whales number less than 340 in the world and have been declining rapidly in population in recent years. Boasberg’s ruling was a victory for conservation groups and a new challenge for lobster fishermen.

