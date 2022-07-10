A bit muggier, with a slight storm chance

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front moves through the area by later Monday, giving us a shot at a few showers or storms between now and then.

With an increase in moisture ahead of the front, temperatures will remain warm overnight with a muggy feel to the air. Lows drop to the low 70s with a chance for storms late tonight. Anytime through evening on Monday could also feature a shower or storm, a few of which could be strong to severe in a couple of cases. Highs also reach the upper 80s on Monday.

The front brings us a bit of a break in terms of temperatures and humidity for the middle of the week, before a warming trend kicks in toward next weekend. By then, highs in the 90s return, and could stick around for several days.

