Business area opens for 1st time since July 4 parade attack(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A business district that had been blocked since the deadly July 4 parade mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park has reopened. The 2-block by 3-block area that reopened Sunday consists largely of small shops and restaurants. It had been blocked off with crime scene tape, barricades and uniformed officers since Monday, as the FBI and other law enforcement agencies processed evidence.

The street was generally quiet shortly after police removed the barricades, except for a few pedestrians and vehicles, including some belonging to the media. A 21-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of murder in the shooting, which also left dozens wounded.

