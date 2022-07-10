Advertisement

Chinese bank depositors face police in angry protest

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — A large crowd of angry Chinese bank depositors has faced off with police and some were roughed up in a case that has drawn attention because of earlier attempts to use a COVID-19 tracking app to prevent them from mobilizing. Hundreds of people held up banners and chanted slogans on Sunday outside a branch of China’s central bank in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province southwest of Beijing.

Video taken by a protester shows plainclothes security teams being pelted with water bottles and other objects as they charge the crowd. The protesters are among thousands of customers who opened accounts at six rural banks that offered higher interest rates. They later found they could not withdraw their funds.

