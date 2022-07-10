Advertisement

Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family

Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family
Iowa golf benefit raises money for fallen trooper’s family(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda had just welcomed his fourth daughter into the world before an accident killed him last October, KCCI’S Andrew Mollenbeck reported.

On Saturday, his wife and the couple’s four children were the recipients of the annual Hamilton County Peace Officers Association benefit golf tournament.

“My youngest was three weeks old when Ted passed, so we have a long life without him,” said Holly Benda, the surviving spouse. “And to have benefits like this means everything.”

The event generally raises more than $20,000 for the family selected to be that year’s beneficiary. The benefit also honored Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was fatally shot last year. The two families brought together by those tragedies have formed a bond.

“We went to Washington, D.C. together,” Benda said. “We’ve done numerous events together.”

At the auction following the golf event, two flags that flew over the U.S. Capitol in honor of both men were up for bid.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Jose Perez-Rojas
Homeowner and dog fight off home invasion in Fairfield
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish
Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

Japan votes in key election in shadow of Abe assassination
Japan votes in key election in shadow of Abe assassination
Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners
Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners
A sunny Sunday
A sunny Sunday
Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified
Italy: All 11 hikers killed in glacier avalanche identified