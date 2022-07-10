Japan votes in key election in shadow of Abe assassination

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese have voted in the shadow of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that brought heightened security as party leaders avoided mingling with crowds and delivered messages of upholding democracy and free speech. Exit polls for Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house showed Abe’s governing party certain to win a major victory, propelled by what is seen as a wave of sympathy votes in a country still reeling from the shock of Friday’s brazen shooting.

On Sunday, police in western Japan sent the alleged assassin to a local prosecutors’ office for further investigation. A top regional police official has acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed the attacker to get so close and fire a bullet at the still-influential former Japanese leader.

