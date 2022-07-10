A sunny Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting Sunday with beautiful sunrises across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Temperatures are in the 60s. This afternoon will be pleasant with temperatures in the 80s and lots of sunshine.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday as a cold front moves through the state. Storms in our eastern counties could become strong to severe. However, Monday afternoon’s temperatures will still climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Afterward, we’ll be dry Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures in the 80s

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.