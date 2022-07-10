Advertisement

A year after protests, Cuba struggles to emerge from crisis

A year after protests, Cuba struggles to emerge from crisis
A year after protests, Cuba struggles to emerge from crisis(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA (AP) — A year after the largest protests in decades shook Cuba’s single-party government, hundreds of people who participated are in prison and the economic and political factors that caused the demonstrations largely remain. Streets and public squares filled with protesters on July 11 and 12, 2021, some answering social media appeals, others joining spontaneously to express frustration with shortages, long lines and a lack of political options.

Since then, a few things have changed: The Communist Party government has made its most expansive — if still limited — opening in six decades to private enterprise, authorizing small and medium sized companies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Jose Perez-Rojas
Homeowner and dog fight off home invasion in Fairfield
Iowa Beach
Western Iowa beach closed after confirmed case of rare brain infection
Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish
Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Jan. 6 panel sets prime-time hearing on Trump, awaits Bannon
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the final of the men's...
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on abortion access during an event in the...
Biden says he’s mulling health emergency for abortion access
Chinese bank depositors face police in angry protest
Chinese bank depositors face police in angry protest