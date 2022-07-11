Advertisement

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be released when appropriate.(WGCL)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident.

Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be released when appropriate.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County E911 Center, or 660-627-BUST.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
A storm is possible later tonight.
A bit muggier, with a slight storm chance
Brandy Bottone plans to fight the ticket she received for driving in a HOV lane in court. At 34...
Pregnant woman fights HOV lane ticket in light of Roe ruling
Evie Evans, 8, is no longer a fan of roller coasters after her family says she was hit by a...
Girl, 8, hit by flying cell phone while riding roller coaster

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
A partly cloudy Monday afternoon and a quiet workweek
A partly cloudy Monday afternoon and a quiet workweek