Advertisement

Quiet and More Comfortable Weather Ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our weather is looking good. As a trough passes to the east a northwest flow develops through the state. This allows some lower dew point air to move in. Rainfall remains out of the forecast through the next few days. With highs expected to be in the middle 80s and dew points in the 50s, this is some ideal July weather. Look for a jump back to summertime heat late in the week into next week with highs back in the 90s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
A storm is possible later tonight.
A bit muggier, with a slight storm chance
Brandy Bottone plans to fight the ticket she received for driving in a HOV lane in court. At 34...
Pregnant woman fights HOV lane ticket in light of Roe ruling
Evie Evans, 8, is no longer a fan of roller coasters after her family says she was hit by a...
Girl, 8, hit by flying cell phone while riding roller coaster

Latest News

A partly cloudy Monday afternoon and a quiet workweek
A partly cloudy Monday afternoon and a quiet workweek
A storm is possible later tonight.
A bit muggier, with a slight storm chance
A storm is possible later tonight.
First Alert Forecast
A sunny Sunday
A sunny Sunday