Quiet and More Comfortable Weather Ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our weather is looking good. As a trough passes to the east a northwest flow develops through the state. This allows some lower dew point air to move in. Rainfall remains out of the forecast through the next few days. With highs expected to be in the middle 80s and dew points in the 50s, this is some ideal July weather. Look for a jump back to summertime heat late in the week into next week with highs back in the 90s. Have a great night!

