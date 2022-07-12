Advertisement

Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says

A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions has generated nearly 10 million views. (TMX/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A SeaWorld San Diego expert said Monday that a pair of sea lions that sent dozens of San Diego beachgoers running in fear last week were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights to mate with females.

Eric Otjen of SeaWorld says the behavior that was caught on a TikTok video that went viral is normal this time of year as breeding season gets underway.

He says the beachgoers, however, were still wise to flee.

The mammals weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and could easily barrel over people if they got in their way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Brandy Bottone plans to fight the ticket she received for driving in a HOV lane in court. At 34...
Pregnant woman fights HOV lane ticket in light of Roe ruling

Latest News

Michael Charles Putnam was arrested on misdemeanor charges after allegedly practicing dentistry...
Former dentist arrested, allegedly practiced without a license
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations, ‘Squid Game’ also scores
NASA released new Webb images. This is of a planetary nebula, an expanding cloud of gas that...
NASA releases image of a planetary nebula
Levi Stock, 11, was struck by lightning on June 30 and lived to tell the tale.
11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida
A Des Moines attorney is suing several police officers and the city over its response to racial...
Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest