A sunny start to Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to plenty of sunshine across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the 60s. The sunshine will be the main story for our Tuesday, thanks to a high-pressure system that has settled over the midwest. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s. The high-pressure system will stick around most of the week, keeping precipitation chances out of our region with temperatures in the 80s.

Our next storm chance is expected on Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves into the midwest.

