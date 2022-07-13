Advertisement

Another beautiful summer day

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another beautiful summer day is in the forecast for Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. We’re waking up to a mostly sunny sky across the area with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll see highs today rise into the mid-80s with lots of sunshine.

Dry conditions continue on Thursday with temperatures staying in the 80s. Chances for showers and storms return to the region Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the upper 80s.

