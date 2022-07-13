Near or above normal temperatures with only a few rain chances

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect conditions to remain relatively warm over the next several days, with highs at or above normal throughout our 7-day forecast.

Skies turn partly cloudy tonight, with a spotty shower developing overnight. We will be mostly sunny during the day, with another chance for a shower or storm heading into Friday. A dry day on Saturday is followed up by one with some storm chances toward the end of the weekend. Temperatures through the weekend stay in the upper 80s, with lows in the upper 60s.

Heading into next week, dry weather sticks around, but highs climb a bit further into the low 90s.

