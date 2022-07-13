New California law allows gun violence victims to sue firearm manufactures for damages

LOS ANGELES, California (CNN) - The state of California leads the nation in stringent gun safety laws, and now, the state’s governor is clearing the way for gun violence victims to sue gun manufacturers.

Since 2005, a federal law has protected gun manufacturers and dealers from lawsuits when the weapons they make are used in crimes.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Tuesday that, according to his office, uses an exemption to get around the statute.

The bill allows gun makers or sellers to be sued in civil court for crimes involving firearms.

“Nearly every industry is held liable when people are hurt or killed by their products - guns should be no different,” Gov. Newsome said in a release.

In addition, California has allocated $156 million in gun violence prevention grants.

The funding will support nearly 80 cities and nonprofit organizations to help them start anti-violence programs.

