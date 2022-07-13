Advertisement

New California law allows gun violence victims to sue firearm manufactures for damages

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference in Oakland, California to...
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference in Oakland, California to unveil a state plan in February to coexist with the coronavirus. Newsom, a Democrat, imposed the nation's first statewide stay-home order, temporarily crippling the state's economy in contrast to approaches in red states like Florida and Texas.(Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, California (CNN) - The state of California leads the nation in stringent gun safety laws, and now, the state’s governor is clearing the way for gun violence victims to sue gun manufacturers.

Since 2005, a federal law has protected gun manufacturers and dealers from lawsuits when the weapons they make are used in crimes.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Tuesday that, according to his office, uses an exemption to get around the statute.

The bill allows gun makers or sellers to be sued in civil court for crimes involving firearms.

“Nearly every industry is held liable when people are hurt or killed by their products - guns should be no different,” Gov. Newsome said in a release.

In addition, California has allocated $156 million in gun violence prevention grants.

The funding will support nearly 80 cities and nonprofit organizations to help them start anti-violence programs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for...
Toddler killed by family dog in New Orleans, police say
Larry Sanders, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his...
Murder suspect claims victim summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to kill him

Latest News

FILE - Clouds hang over the Vesuvius volcano in Pompeii, southern Italy, Jan. 25, 2021. An...
US tourist falls into crater of Mount Vesuvius, is rescued
Evelyn Bethune, front left in yellow, a granddaughter of Mary McLeod Bethune, speaks with Rep....
Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to set aside Depp win
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
FILE - Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease