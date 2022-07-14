Advertisement

19th century beer cave rediscovered in central Iowa

By KCCI
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - History lovers can now hoist a glass in honor of a 19th century beer cave that has been rediscovered.

Connected to a brewery with a colorful past and found by chance, the underground beer cave is generating the latest buzz in Winterset.

The stone building was once the first brewery in Madison County. And in the mid 1800s, the way to keep beer cool was going underground in a beer cave.

While some locals had heard about it, the buried beer room had been lost for decades.

A crew reportedly found the cave while boring in some power lines.

For now, the beer cave remains buried and filled with water, but light imaging radar will eventually scan it.

Officials will then decide how best to preserve it.

