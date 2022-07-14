Advertisement

Authorities identify victim of train, semi crash in southwest Iowa

One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in rural southwest Iowa involving a train and a truck.
One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in rural southwest Iowa involving a train and a truck.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the man killed in a crash a day earlier involving a semi-truck and a train in rural southwest Iowa, south of Walnut.

According to the sheriff’s news release, Ronal Huntoon, 54, of Council Bluffs, was killed in a crash that happened at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street, between Rosewood and Pinoak roads. He was the driver of the semi-truck.

Authorities also said Thursday that the road would remain closed at least through Saturday.

No train personnel, from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, were hurt in the crash, the release states.

The investigation remains ongoing. Investigators from Iowa Interstate Railroads, the Pottawattamie County Medical Examiner, and Sheriff’s Office were at the scene Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration will also complete an investigation.

According to Federal Railroad Administration statistics, this is the second rail crossing fatality in Iowa this year. Eight people died in vehicle crashes with trains in the state in 2021.

Reporter Brent Weber contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for...
Toddler killed by family dog in New Orleans, police say
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says
Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

Latest News

Iowa Sen. Ernst to meet with border patrol at southern border
Des Moines Police Cruiser
Teams will resume search for girl in Raccoon River
Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says it would be "unconstitutional" to restrict people...
Sen. Grassley: Restricting people from traveling for abortion access unconstitutional
19th century beer cave rediscovered in central Iowa
19th century beer cave rediscovered in central Iowa