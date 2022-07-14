Advertisement

‘Dirty Dancing’ returning to theaters for 35th anniversary

Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.
Moviegoers will get the chance to celebrate the magic of "Dirty Dancing" again in theaters.(Susan Sterner/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An iconic film is returning this summer to the big screen to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Fathom Events, an entertainment content provider for movie theaters, shared that “Dirty Dancing” will appear in theaters on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17.

The content provider is hosting the movie showings and shared the following on the film being celebrated 35 years after its original release:

“Thirty-five years after audiences were first introduced to Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey), Dirty Dancing remains a cultural icon. Loved by generations of fans, this cinematic treasure has inspired multiple films, a stage version, and reality dance competitions watched around the world. On the film’s 35th anniversary, celebrate the magic of Dirty Dancing and its timeless themes of love, family, class, and perseverance all over again.”

Moviegoers can find more information and movie times for “Dirty Dancing” here.

According to IMDb, the 1987 movie has grossed nearly $215 million worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Authorities identify victim of train, semi crash in southwest Iowa
Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for...
Toddler killed by family dog in New Orleans, police say
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says
A man says a woman drugged him and stole his items.
‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

Latest News

7/14/22
Mother says 6-year-old son died days after being bit by a rattlesnake
A exhibit showing an U.S. Secret Service intelligence report is displayed, as the House select...
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
FILE - A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo,...
Buffalo supermarket to reopen 2 months after mass shooting
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
John Bone is a retired airline pilot and flight instructor from Apalachicola. Right now, he’s...
Florida pilot goes overseas to help Ukrainian refugees