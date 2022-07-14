Advertisement

A few showers and storms to cap off the work week

A few showers and storms are possible tonight into Friday, with hotter temperatures next week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are generally moving toward warmer temperatures ahead, but the weekend may be a bit of an exception.

Before then, a chance for showers and storms moves in late tonight into Friday. The best chance will be during Friday morning, and a slighter chance by later Friday afternoon. Highs between those two events reach the low 90s.

Temperatures this weekend take a bit of a step backward, with readings in the mid 80s likely. Expect a fair amount of sunshine for most of it, though a few showers are possible on Saturday in our Missouri counties.

Our warm-up is still on track for next week, with temperatures back into the 90s for several days. Humidity levels will remain high throughout, adding to the prolonged nature of the higher heat.

