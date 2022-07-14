Advertisement

Sen. Grassley: Restricting people from traveling for abortion access unconstitutional

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says it would be "unconstitutional" to restrict people...
Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says it would be "unconstitutional" to restrict people from traveling across state lines for abortion access.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said it would be unconstitutional to restrict people from traveling across state lines for abortion access, according to the Des Moines Register.

The comment comes in response to several Republican led states considering legislation to prevent women from doing so.

Grassley said lawmakers cannot stop people from traveling anyplace they want to. He said it’s a constitutional issue, and a freedom.

The issue gained traction after the nation’s highest court overturned Roe v Wade.

Democratic leaders said the U.S. House will vote on two abortion access bills on Friday.

The bills come in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V Wade.

The ruling put the regulation of abortion access up to the states.

The “Ensuring Access to Abortion Act” would protect a woman’s right to travel to seek an abortion. The other bill, the “Women’s health protection act,” calls for securing abortion rights into federal law.

The House passed that bill in the past, but it failed in the Senate.

House Lawmakers are expected to pass both bills Friday, but the legislation is expected to fail in the Senate, where they need 10 Republican votes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for...
Toddler killed by family dog in New Orleans, police say
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says
Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA

Latest News

Iowa Sen. Ernst to meet with border patrol at southern border
Des Moines Police Cruiser
Teams will resume search for girl in Raccoon River
19th century beer cave rediscovered in central Iowa
19th century beer cave rediscovered in central Iowa
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast