Advertisement

Summery July Weather Ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Partly cloudy skies remain with us today with an isolated shower/storm chance this morning. Lows stay in the 60s with highs in the 80s. More active weather is ahead for the end of the week. The first chance develops Thursday night into Friday. Moisture should not be a problem so where the storms develop heavy rainfall could be a potential. More typical July heat and humidity are with us most of next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken by private vehicle for...
Toddler killed by family dog in New Orleans, police say
Family says daughter publicly humiliated about her weight at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Teen turned away from water slide because of weight, family says
Officials say the investigation is in the early stages and that further information will be...
Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’
The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
UPDATED: Natural gas believed to be cause of home explosion that injured 3 people in Le Mars, IA

Latest News

Partly cloudy overnight.
Near or above normal temperatures with only a few rain chances
Partly cloudy overnight.
First Alert Forecast
Another beautiful summer day
Another beautiful summer day
First Alert Forecast
Perfect July Weather Continues