Storms Proceed Summer Heat

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - More active weather is ahead for the end of the week. The first chance is with us this morning. Moisture should not be a problem so where the storms develop heavy rainfall could be a potential. Another round of storms is possible late Friday into Friday night. More typical July heat and humidity are with us most of next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Look for a rise in dew points as well making it feel very muggy. Have a great day!

