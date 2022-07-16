Advertisement

A cloudy Saturday before heat returns next week

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to clouds across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with pockets of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s.

Next week’s forecast is looking hot with a mix of sunshine and clouds and daytime highs in the 90s.

