A cloudy Saturday before heat returns next week.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to clouds across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with pockets of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s.

Next week’s forecast is looking hot with a mix of sunshine and clouds and daytime highs in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.