Covered Bridges Scenic Byway wins 2022 National Byway Organization Award

WINTERSSET, Iowa (KWQC) - Covered Bridges Scenic Byway (CBSB) won the 2022 Byway Organization Interpretation Award bestowed by the National Scenic Byway Foundation. Teddi Yaeger, the CBSB’s Project Manager, was invited to represent the byway for the award presentation at the Heartland Byway Conference on May 4, 2022 in Leavenworth, Kan.

According to a release by Foster Relations, the project was the creation of a 16-page full-color booklet called “Discovery Guide” for the CBSB. The booklet contains an introduction to the byway, a two-page spread on each of six byway stories/themes (including an overview of that story, historic and current photographs, a featured asset, and a table of sites to see if the visitor is interested in that particular story), contact information, directions to the CBSB, and addresses for welcome centers along the route.

The release said the initial cost of printing the Discovery Guide with covered by a grant from the Greater Madison County Community Foundation. Reprinting of the booklet is now funded through the CBSB’s operating budget which is subsidized by “Friends of the Byway” Sustaining Memberships (available to any individual or business for $50/year).

The CBSB is one of Iowa’s Scenic Byways, an Iowa Department of Transportation program.

For more information about the Covered Bridges Scenic Byway or to become a supporting member, visit https://www.madisoncounty.com/covered-bridges-scenic-byway/ or email Teddi Yaeger at tourism@madisoncounty.com

For a full list of Award Winners: www.nsbfoundation.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.