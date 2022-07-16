From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It’s gonna be a long, long time until we see another songwriter and performer like Elton John. Wrapping up a 50-plus year career with a farewell tour, the British pianist and vocalist has created some of the most memorable and enduring music in the history of pop-rock, songs burned into the collective DNA of humanity.

On Friday, he resumed his global farewell tour in Philadelphia with a shout-out to the hometown crowd on “Philadelphia Freedom.” He still has 100 shows to go through 2023, but the North American tour ends in November in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.