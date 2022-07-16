Advertisement

From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye

From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It’s gonna be a long, long time until we see another songwriter and performer like Elton John. Wrapping up a 50-plus year career with a farewell tour, the British pianist and vocalist has created some of the most memorable and enduring music in the history of pop-rock, songs burned into the collective DNA of humanity.

On Friday, he resumed his global farewell tour in Philadelphia with a shout-out to the hometown crowd on “Philadelphia Freedom.” He still has 100 shows to go through 2023, but the North American tour ends in November in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80
Pills are seen in this stock photo. Detectives from the police’s narcotics team responded to a...
Child found dead after ingesting fentanyl-laced pill while alone in hotel room, police say
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental; Deposition of Donald Trump, 2 children delayed
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Doctor’s lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl’s abortion

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, photo, supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in...
US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LBGTQ guidance
The Tulsa Police Department are investigating an incident where an elderly man was robbed and...
Police: Assailant wanted after elderly man beaten, robbed inside home
The Latest: Biden says US to remain "engaged" in the Mideast
The Latest: Biden says US to remain “engaged” in the Mideast
Wildfire rages in Bordeaux; fire pilot killed in Portugal
Wildfire rages in Bordeaux; fire pilot killed in Portugal