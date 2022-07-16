A little rain later on Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be held back a bit by northeasterly winds and more cloud cover this weekend, along with some rain.

The best chance for rain arrives later on Saturday into Saturday night. While it appears the heaviest may fall in our northeast Missouri counties, the entire area may get involved in the activity. Temperatures only reach the low to mid 80s for highs on both Saturday and Sunday.

The work week is a different matter, temperature-wise, as highs begin to soar into the 90s. The hottest days of the week appear to be Tuesday and toward next Friday, when highs in the upper 90s could be possible. Plenty of humidity will be around as well, so expect a very muggy feel and some high heat index readings at times.

