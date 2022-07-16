Advertisement

Some rain tonight, then lots of dry and hot weather ahead

Rain is a good bet for many tonight, with hot and dry weather to follow.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A disturbance brings some chance for rain tonight, leading into an extended dry stretch.

The area with the best chance to see substantial rainfall is south of the Iowa-Missouri border, where totals could reach or exceed a half an inch. To the north, lighter showers are possible by late evening into the night, but amounts should be significantly less. Lows tonight drop into the 60s.

Sunday will start off somewhat cloudy, with a clearing sky as the day goes on. Temperatures will reach the 80s, and it’ll likely be the coolest day in our extended forecast.

Expect several days in the 90s through the week, with at least some of them featuring heat indices above 100 degrees.

