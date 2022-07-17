Chilean cowboys gather for blessing at national shrine

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — With the snow-covered Andes shining in the background, several dozen cowboys in woolen ponchos and families on wooden horse carts decked in Chilean and Vatican flags lined up to receive a priest’s blessing in front of the National Sanctuary of Maipú. The gigantic sanctuary on the outskirts of Santiago is dedicated to the Virgin of Carmel, the country’s patron.

The celebration, which also includes Masses and traditional dances on the sanctuary’s steps, has survived multiple Covid lockdowns, major scandals within the country’s Catholic church, and mass protests in 2019 that torched a metro station just down the street from the vast building.

