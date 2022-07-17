Advertisement

‘Evil cannot win:’ Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried

'Evil cannot win:' Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried
'Evil cannot win:' Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Beautiful and serene in a crown of white flowers, 4-year-old Liza, who was killed Thursday by a Russian missile strike, has been buried in central Ukraine. An Orthodox priest conducted the funeral, bursting into tears and telling weeping relatives that “evil cannot win.” Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when a Russian missile struck the city of Vinnytsia, far from the front lines.

At least 24 people were killed, including Liza and two boys aged 7 and 8. More than 200 others were wounded, including Liza’s mother. Liza’s grandmother said Sunday “Look how many people came to see you!” as she wept and caressed Liza’s body in a coffin with flowers and teddy bears.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80

Latest News

Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration
Chilean cowboys gather for blessing at national shrine
Chilean cowboys gather for blessing at national shrine
Experts combing site of plane crash in northern Greece
Experts combing site of plane crash in northern Greece
Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage
Pope seeks prayers for his ‘penitential’ Canadian pilgrimage