Florida amusement park pauses new sniper-like laser game

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando amusement park where a teenager fell from a ride and died earlier this year has paused a new sniper-like laser shooting game amid criticism following recent mass shootings. The Bullseye Blast game let riders of the 400-foot Wheel at ICON Park shoot laser blasters at targets in the park.

Officials said while the ride was “well-received” by customers, some had questioned whether it was appropriate following mass shootings at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, a Texas elementary school and a New York grocery store. Earlier this year, the park closed its Free Fall tower after a Missouri teen fell to his death.

