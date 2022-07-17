Advertisement

Get used to highs in the 90s this week

Warm, humid conditions ahead.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Most of the next several days, if not all, will meet or exceed the 90-degree mark, with enough humidity to push heat index readings higher on at least a few days.

The most likely days to see heat indices that could reach or exceed 100 degrees will be on Tuesday, and again toward the end of the week into the weekend. We’re actually in line for a very modest temperature decrease on Wednesday and Thursday, but upper 80s and lower 90s highs will still be common both days.

If you’re looking for substantial rainfall this week, chances are not great. Friday, and again on Saturday night, may be your best bet, but even then it’s not a sure thing.

