Advertisement

Pope seeks prayers for his ‘penitential’ Canadian pilgrimage

Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage
Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has asked for prayers to accompany him on what he is calling his “penitential” pilgrimage to Canada, to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by Catholic institutions. Francis on Sunday reminded the public in St. Peter’s Square that on July 24 he will begin a 7-day trip to Canada. He said he hoped his visit would foster healing and reconciliation.

The pope met with Indigenous representatives earlier this year at the Vatican and made a historic apology for the abuses inflicted at church-run residential schools. Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission called for him to deliver a papal apology on Canadian soil.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John’s goodbye
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
RAGBRAI expected to bring ten's of thousands of people to Siouxland
RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town
LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80

Latest News

'Evil cannot win:' Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried
‘Evil cannot win:’ Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration
Chilean cowboys gather for blessing at national shrine
Chilean cowboys gather for blessing at national shrine
Experts combing site of plane crash in northern Greece
Experts combing site of plane crash in northern Greece