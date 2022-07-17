Some clouds and showers Sunday morning followed by afternoon sunshine
Published: Jul. 17, 2022
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to clouds and showers outside the window across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. You won’t need a jacket or sweater as you head out for church or the store. Even though we’re starting Sunday with a gray sky, we’ll see some sunshine this afternoon with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s.
Get ready for a hot and humid work week, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.
