Some clouds and showers Sunday morning followed by afternoon sunshine

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re waking up to clouds and showers outside the window across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. You won’t need a jacket or sweater as you head out for church or the store. Even though we’re starting Sunday with a gray sky, we’ll see some sunshine this afternoon with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s.

Get ready for a hot and humid work week, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.

