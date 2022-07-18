Advertisement

A classic July week ahead

Plan on a pretty classic July week ahead!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a pretty classic summer week in Iowa. Highs today will be up around 90 degrees with ample sunshine. Tomorrow, expect more of the same with highs a little warmer thanks to a breezy southwest wind. Tomorrow night, a cold front moves across eastern Iowa with little or no rainfall. This will lead to a cooler and breezy Wednesday into the upper 80s. Humidity will then increase more toward the end of the week, leading to an opportunity for some storms on Friday and Saturday night. Have a great week!

