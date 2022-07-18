Dr. Fauci to retire by end of Biden’s term

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, says he doesn’t have an exact date in mind, and hasn’t started the retirement process, but that he’s long said he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

Fauci is currently the chief medical adviser to President Biden.

He has served as the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, Fauci has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since Reagan.

