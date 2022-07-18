Advertisement

Missing cat found safe after weeks roaming Boston airport

By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A pet cat who disappeared for three weeks after jumping out of a plane’s cargo hold in Boston has finally been captured.

The cat, fittingly names “Rowdy,” escaped from a kennel after the arrival of her Lufthansa flight from Germany on June 24.

A search was launched with the help of the Animal Rescue League, Lufthansa, Massport and even construction workers at the airport.

Many believed that the black cat was hiding in the darkness of the underground part of Boston’s Logan Airport, where conveyor belts move luggage.

She was finally captured in a live trap on Wednesday, with one Animal Rescue worker remarking, “she looks cool as a cucumber.”

Rowdy’s owners say they can’t wait to get her back.

