The sunny and hot week continues

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We started the work week with a typical July afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, and more warm and sunny days are in the forecast. Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the mid-60s across the region.

Tuesday, we’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine outside the window, and the sun will stick around for the entire day. However, temperatures will be hot, with heat indexes even hotter! Highs will rise into the low 90s, with heat indexes in the upper 90s and low 100s.

The heat will stick around for several days, with highs in the 90s through the upcoming weekend. Our next chance for showers and storms will likely be Friday.

