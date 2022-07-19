Advertisement

Heat sticks around southeast Iowa this week

Plan on another warm one today. The southwest wind may be rather gusty as well.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a day similar to yesterday, though there will be one key difference and that will be a breezy southwest wind. This is all due to a system passing by well to our north. Highs will generally be in the lower 90s with the heat index in the mid-90s this afternoon. A cold front moves through tonight, but doesn’t look to produce much precipitation at all. Look for highs into the 80s with a breezy northwest wind tomorrow along with a little less humidity. Friday and Saturday, storm chances are still on track as additional heat and humidity will be present. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
Two adults, two kids rescued after being stranded on small island on Upper Iowa River
Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
A 16-year-old girl from Florida is facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old sister. Police...
Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

Latest News

The sunny and hot week continues
The sunny and hot week continues
kyou wx
A classic July week ahead
Clear skies tonight with reasonable temperatures.
Get used to highs in the 90s this week
Clear skies tonight with reasonable temperatures.
First Alert Forecast