Supply chain issues, safety reviews keep some Adventureland rides closed

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland Park in Altoona is keeping a few rides closed this summer amid supply chain challenges and safety reviews.

In a Facebook post, park staff said the Storm Chaser won’t open this year, but they’re hoping to have the ride available in 2023.

The team is also waiting on parts to do maintenance work on the Sidewinder. And the Sky Ride will also remain closed as they continue to perform an extensive safety review.

“Our primary focus is safety, and that does mean sometimes that rides have to be closed to allow needed maintenance work to occur,” park staff wrote in the Facebook post. “We appreciate the support of all our Guests and will continue working to provide a safe, fun experience every day.”

The park said it plans to provide further updates on its Facebook page.

