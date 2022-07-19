Advertisement

Supply chain issues, safety reviews keep some Adventureland rides closed

Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa.
Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland Park in Altoona is keeping a few rides closed this summer amid supply chain challenges and safety reviews.

In a Facebook post, park staff said the Storm Chaser won’t open this year, but they’re hoping to have the ride available in 2023.

The team is also waiting on parts to do maintenance work on the Sidewinder. And the Sky Ride will also remain closed as they continue to perform an extensive safety review.

“Our primary focus is safety, and that does mean sometimes that rides have to be closed to allow needed maintenance work to occur,” park staff wrote in the Facebook post. “We appreciate the support of all our Guests and will continue working to provide a safe, fun experience every day.”

The park said it plans to provide further updates on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
Two adults, two kids rescued after being stranded on small island on Upper Iowa River
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
A 16-year-old girl from Florida is facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old sister. Police...
Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her

Latest News

FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing,...
Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
The sunny and hot week continues
The sunny and hot week continues
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
Two adults, two kids rescued after being stranded on small island on Upper Iowa River