Wednesday’s forecast is looking hot and humid

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The hot and humid summer weather will continue across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri for the next several days. While our overnight lows will cool into the upper 60s, tomorrow’s highs will be back in the low 90s.

Thursday’s afternoon temperatures will be even warmer, reaching the mid-90s.

However, the pattern will change by the end of the week as a cold front moves through the state, bringing in a chance for showers and storms on Friday.

