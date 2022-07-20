3 Doors Down to replace Lady A at Great Jones County Fair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers said 3 Doors Down will be performing at the Great Jones County Fair on Saturday, replacing Lady A.

The announcement comes after Lady A had to cancel its performance at the fair due to unforeseen circumstances.

Fair organizers said tickets for the 3 Doors Down concert go on sale immediately. Refunds for the Lady A concert are available at the original point of purchase, or by contacting Etix.

Uncle Kracker is still scheduled to perform.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.