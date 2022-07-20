Advertisement

3 Doors Down to replace Lady A at Great Jones County Fair

(KSFY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers said 3 Doors Down will be performing at the Great Jones County Fair on Saturday, replacing Lady A.

The announcement comes after Lady A had to cancel its performance at the fair due to unforeseen circumstances.

Fair organizers said tickets for the 3 Doors Down concert go on sale immediately. Refunds for the Lady A concert are available at the original point of purchase, or by contacting Etix.

Uncle Kracker is still scheduled to perform.

Click here for more information.

