Advertisement

Iowa entrepreneurs create record number of new businesses

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans created a record number of new businesses during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

From July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 a total of 33,331 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s Office. That breaks the previous record, set last year with 33,260.

The record number of new businesses come despite rising inflation and supply chain disruption.

Secretary of State Paul Pate attributes the rising number of new businesses to his office’s efforts to reduce filing fees, and the “Fast Track Filing” system that was implemented in 2018 to expedite the registration process.

The record number of new businesses come despite rising inflation and supply chain disruption.
The record number of new businesses come despite rising inflation and supply chain disruption.(Iowa Secretary of State's Office)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say
A 16-year-old girl from Florida is facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old sister. Police...
Police: Teen charged with smothering sister, 3, to quiet her
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday

Latest News

3 Doors Down to replace Lady A at Great Jones County Fair
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
The flight crew, WWII veterans and a sponsor look on as the crew prepares for flight on Tuesday.
World War II veterans back in the air at Sioux Gateway Airport
The view out of the mid-section of the airplane.
One of three touring B-17 bombers in Sioux City with special passengers aboard