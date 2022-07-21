Brief break from heat ends, dry streak ends eventually

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect mostly hot weather again for the next few days, peaking on Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Highs on Thursday and Friday are both likely to reach the 90s, with highs on Saturday flirting with the century mark or higher for some. Heat index readings could very well reach over 100 for an extended period at times, especially Saturday, so be prepared to take heat-related precautions then.

Our weather pattern also turns a bit more active, with the first chance for rain on Friday morning. Then, Saturday night into Sunday morning could feature another storm chance the cold front passes. Activity lingers into the early portion of the following week.

