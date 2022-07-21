Advertisement

Cedar Rapids small business owner takes part in summit in Washington, D.C.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids small business owner said she wants an open line of communication with lawmakers.

It comes as the U.S. works to help the country recover economically from the pandemic and record inflation.

More than 2,000 small business owners gathered in the nation’s capitol this week for a summit designed to give business owners new insight, and teach best practices for business growth.

Sydney Riekhoff with “Almost Famous Popcorn” in Cedar Rapids took part in the event. She said one of the biggest challenges she faces right now is growing her business.

As for what she wants from lawmakers, she said businesses like hers just want a voice.

“And we know that there’s a lot of issues that, you know, maybe politicians can’t change today, and it’s going to be a longer road to recovery,” Riekhoff said. “But we want to be informed. We want to be able to make our voices heard and really have that open channel of communication.”

The summit marks the largest ever gathering of small business owners in the U.S.

