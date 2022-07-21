Advertisement

Dubuque airport terminal named for Black WWII fighter pilot

(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The main terminal at Dubuque’s regional airport has been renamed to honor a Black World War II fighter pilot from the eastern Iowa city.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the family of the late Robert Martin and others gathered Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at the Dubuque Regional Airport to commemorate the new name, the Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal.

Martin died in 2018 at the age of 99. He was a native of Dubuque who joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and flew missions with the Tuskegee Airmen.

The renaming of the airport terminal followed a two-year campaign.

In 2020, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted unanimously to approve renaming the airport terminal for Martin.

