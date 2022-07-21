Advertisement

EEK! ‘Halloween Ends’ debuts first trailer for trilogy’s final installment

James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."
James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."(Universal Studios)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Horror fanatics, get ready: The first trailer for “Halloween Ends” has dropped.

The movie will hit theaters Oct. 14. It is the third and final installment in the “Halloween” trilogy that began in 2018.

“Halloween Ends” follows 2018′s “Halloween” and 2021′s “Halloween Kills.”

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Laurie Strode and will be facing Michael Myers “in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before,” according to the film’s synopsis from Universal Pictures.

“Only one of them will survive,” the studio added.

Universal Pictures said this will be Curtis’ last time returning as Laurie Strode.

You can watch the trailer here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Aaron Rupp
Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Family members are remembering 71-year-old Freddy Garcia as being filled with laughter. The...
Man, 71, mauled to death by stray pit bulls, sheriff says
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters, police say

Latest News

estimated tax payments
Quarterly tax payments could help lessen impact of tax payments
estimated taxes
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric