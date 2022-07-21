Advertisement

‘Elvis’ actress and singer dies at 44 years old

Dukureh is pictured with "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann on her Instagram.
Dukureh is pictured with "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann on her Instagram.(Instagram)
By Mary Alice Royse and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - An actress and singer recently seen in the 2022 Elvis biopic was found dead Wednesday, according to Tennessee police.

Authorities said 44-year-old Shonka Dukureh, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in “Elvis,” was found dead in a Nashville apartment that she shared with her two young children.

Dukureh was reportedly found unresponsive by one of her kids, who then ran to a neighbor’s apartment, WSMV reports. The neighbor then called 911 at about 9:30 a.m.

Police said Dukureh’s death is currently unclassified pending autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dukureh is also known for performing the hit song “Vegas” at Coachella with rapper Doja Cat.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper released a message in response to the actress’ passing.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh,” he said. “Shonka graduated from Fisk University and called Nashville home for many years. Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honor her memory on this sad day.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Aaron Rupp
Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Family members are remembering 71-year-old Freddy Garcia as being filled with laughter. The...
Man, 71, mauled to death by stray pit bulls, sheriff says
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters, police say
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

Latest News

FILE - Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa is seen in Washington on July 26, 1959.
FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge
Hundreds of Family Dollar products have been recalled due to temperature concerns.
FDA: Family Dollar recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020.
Supreme Court won’t let Biden implement immigration policy
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Judge won’t quash subpoenas for Georgia false electors