Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury in Linn County has now convicted a man of pretending to be an officer before attacking an older couple in their home.
Police said the incident happened on January 9 in Coggon when Brandon Lee, 33, displayed a badge, posing as an officer, before forcing his way into the home where he attacked Joseph Henderson, 73, and his wife Sandra, 72. Lee then demanded to be taken to a safe, where he stole $50,000 from the couple.
Evidence at the trial showed Lee knew the couple’s son.
Lee was convicted of robbery, willful injury, theft and impersonating a public official. He faces up to 77 years in prison. His sentencing is set for September 23.
