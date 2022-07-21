Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury in Linn County has now convicted a man of pretending to be an officer before attacking an older couple in their home.

Police said the incident happened on January 9 in Coggon when Brandon Lee, 33, displayed a badge, posing as an officer, before forcing his way into the home where he attacked Joseph Henderson, 73, and his wife Sandra, 72. Lee then demanded to be taken to a safe, where he stole $50,000 from the couple.

Evidence at the trial showed Lee knew the couple’s son.

Lee was convicted of robbery, willful injury, theft and impersonating a public official. He faces up to 77 years in prison. His sentencing is set for September 23.

