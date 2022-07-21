Rail Explorers Experience opens in Boone, Iowa Thursday

BOONE, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now take a scenic journey on a rail bike in central Iowa.

Rail Explorers has brought its custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade rail bikes to the Midwest for the first time.

People can rent the open railroad cars for a ride on the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad.

“The ride’s showstopper is the historic ‘Bass Point Creek High Trestle’, a 156′ high, 750′ long trestle with panoramic views of the Des Moines River Valley,” Rail Explorers said in a press release announcing the attraction earlier this month. “The 12.4 mile round trip tour will feature a half-way stop on the banks of the Des Moines River.”

Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill seekers and nature enthusiasts a new way to experience railroads. (Rail Explorers)

