Rail Explorers Experience opens in Boone, Iowa Thursday
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOONE, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now take a scenic journey on a rail bike in central Iowa.
Rail Explorers has brought its custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade rail bikes to the Midwest for the first time.
People can rent the open railroad cars for a ride on the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad.
“The ride’s showstopper is the historic ‘Bass Point Creek High Trestle’, a 156′ high, 750′ long trestle with panoramic views of the Des Moines River Valley,” Rail Explorers said in a press release announcing the attraction earlier this month. “The 12.4 mile round trip tour will feature a half-way stop on the banks of the Des Moines River.”
