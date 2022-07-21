Advertisement

Rail Explorers Experience opens in Boone, Iowa Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now take a scenic journey on a rail bike in central Iowa.

Rail Explorers has brought its custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade rail bikes to the Midwest for the first time.

People can rent the open railroad cars for a ride on the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad.

“The ride’s showstopper is the historic ‘Bass Point Creek High Trestle’, a 156′ high, 750′ long trestle with panoramic views of the Des Moines River Valley,” Rail Explorers said in a press release announcing the attraction earlier this month. “The 12.4 mile round trip tour will feature a half-way stop on the banks of the Des Moines River.”

For more information, click here.

The pedal-assisted bikes glide along the railroad tracks, letting you roll effortlessly through...
The pedal-assisted bikes glide along the railroad tracks, letting you roll effortlessly through the central Iowa countryside. Visitors can enjoy beautiful views of the Des Moines River Valley. The ride’s showstopper is the historic “Bass Point Creek High Trestle”, 156' high, 750' long trestle with panoramic views of the Des Moines River Valley. The 12.4-mile round trip tour will feature a half-way stop on the banks of the Des Moines River.(PRNewswire)
Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill...
Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill seekers and nature enthusiasts a new way to experience railroads.(Rail Explorers)
Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill...
Rail Explorers uses custom-built, pedal-assisted, commercial grade railbikes to give thrill seekers and nature enthusiasts a new way to experience railroads.(Rail Explorers)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Aaron Rupp
Wapello County makes arrest in vehicle theft cases
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Family members are remembering 71-year-old Freddy Garcia as being filled with laughter. The...
Man, 71, mauled to death by stray pit bulls, sheriff says
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters, police say

Latest News

Iowa's unemployment rate is now at a pre-pandemic level.
Iowa unemployment rate drops to a pre-pandemic level
Dubuque airport terminal named for Black WWII fighter pilot
Brandon William Lee (photo by: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home
Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport is in custody and facing charges after an early morning...
1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station